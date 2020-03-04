90% of USM students find jobs after graduation: USM VC

GEORGE TOWN: Only 10% of Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) graduates are unable to find jobs, according to its vice-chancellor for student affairs and alumni Prof Dr Aldrin Abdullah.

However, he said, some of them have chosen to travel or pursue courses in other areas first.

At 90%, he said, USM’s key performance index for the ability of its graduates to find jobs is higher than the national average of 80%.

However, Deputy Chief Minister II Dr P. Ramasamy said the 10% unemployment rate is still high and more needs to be done to equip the young with the right skills.

Aldrin was speaking at the launching of the annual USM Jobs and Education Expo by Ramasamy today.

He expects about 4,000 families to visit the fair.

“Parents and guardians are now more interested to know if their children can find gainful employment after tertiary education,” he added.