90% of work on school maintenance, toilet repairs due to complete: ICU JPM

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 7,544 or 90.3 per cent of the minor maintenance projects carried out by the Ministry of Education (MOE ) are ongoing and due to complete as of Sept 22, the Implementation Coordination Unit of the Prime Minister's Department (ICU JPM) said in a statement today.

It said the unit in collaboration with the MOE had been responsible for implementing minor maintenance works, involving toilet repairs at 8,354 schools with an allocation of RM630.77 million which started in mid-July this year.

“The remaining 810 or 9.7 per cent of the projects are in the final step of the procurement process. The projects are expected to be completed by the end of October 2023,“ read the statement.

According to ICU JPM the initiative was in line with the aspirations of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the People's Development and Welfare Convention, that clean and safe toilet facilities must be provided for the comfort of over five million students and 409,161 teachers in the country.

“The government will continue to be committed to ensuring that the people have access to the best infrastructure and services. This is in line with the government’s agenda in developing the Malaysia MADANI framework,“ he said. -Bernama