90-year-old loses RM4m in phone scam by police and Poslaju imposters

PETALING JAYA: Phone scammers posing as police and postal staff fleeced a 90-year-old retiree of almost RM4 million after accusing her of being involved with money-laundering activities.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said today that the woman had received a call in April from an unidentified person who claimed to be from Poslaju courier services.

He said the caller told the victim there was a package that was sent from Ipoh to Sabah containing an identity card and a bank card with her name on it.

Nik Ezanee said the call was then connected to two police imposters who posed as an inspector and a sergeant from the Perak commercial crimes investigations department.

He said the woman was then told that she was involved with a money laundering syndicate.

Nik Ezanee said the men told her they had arrested a 72-year-old man who is an ex-bank staff and he had used her particulars in the purported illegal activities.

“They threatened her with arrest and detention for 45 days if she told anyone about the matter. Fearing for the threats, she did as they ordered her to. Between April 20 and June 15, she transfered her savings of RM3.83 million to seven company accounts in several transactions,” he said.

After realising she had been duped, the woman lodged a police report on Monday.

Nik Ezanee said police are in the midst of tracing the scammers and advised the public to be wary of such conmen who prey on the elderly.