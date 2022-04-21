900 homeless after settlement fire in Semporna

SEMPORNA: Some 900 residents lost their homes in a fire late last night involving about 100 temporary settlement homes in Kampung Bangau-Bangau here.

Semporna Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief Edoen Macheal said the station received an emergency call through MERS999 and deployed 12 personnel and two fire engines including the Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) to the location.

“A team from BBP Air Semporna, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB), and Civil Defence Force (APM) also assisted in the operation.

“On arrival at the scene, the firefighters found 10 blocks of settlement homes, housing 900 residents, had been razed,“ he said when contacted by reporters here today.

He said they managed to bring the fire under control at 12.46 am. The operation ended at 3.05 am. There have been no reports of injuries or accidents in the fire.

The affected area served as a temporary settlement that had been built by the government for victims of a fire in 2017 which destroyed water houses. — Bernama