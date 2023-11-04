901 registered BRR traders offer Menu Rahmah to date: Salahuddin

SEREMBAN: There are 901 Rahmah Ramadan Bazaar (BRR) traders who have registered with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living to implement the Menu Rahmah initiative so far, said Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (pix).

Salahuddin said following the encouraging response, the ministry plans to develop a more comprehensive database to expand Menu Rahmah to night and wet markets.

“With a more efficient registration system, we hope promotion can be intensified and I expect the number of traders next year will double.

“The ministry will ensure that these traders can continue their activities and I am confident that it can be done at the Ramadan bazaar, night or wet markets,“ he told reporters after a walkabout at the Rahmah Ramadan Bazaar and the state level Retail Sector Digitization Initiative Programme (REDI) launch at BRR Bandar Prima, Senawang here today.

Salahuddin said that through the effort, the ministry will engage with the traders involved and the traders will be given a short-term course to help increase their sales and discuss assistance that can be channeled to the traders.

In the meantime, Salahuddin said his ministry also received complaints from a handful of traders who had problems selling Menu Rahmah food.

“I heard the complaint, we sent officials to meet and interview them, it can be said that the complaint is an isolated case because through our observation, maybe the location for the menu was not identified and the matter has been taken into consideration so that the promotion of the menu can be intensified,“ he said.

Earlier, Salahuddin also presented the Rahmah baskets containing a set of clothes each to 50 orphans and workers as well as presented a donation from Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) to 10 workers from Taman Satria Senawang. - Bernama