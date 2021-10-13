90.6 pct of Malaysia’s adult population fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 21,220,121 individuals or 90.6 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday (Oct 12), according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Based on the MOH’s data on the CovidNow portal, 94.9 per cent of the adult population, or 22,215,504 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 209,534 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, bringing the total number of doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 46,044,734.

As for teenagers who are aged 12 to 17 years, a total of 370,995 individuals or 11.8 per cent of them have completed the vaccination, while 74.8 per cent, or 2,352,464 individuals have received at least the first dose of the vaccine since the PICK programme for the group was launched last Sept 8.

-Bernama