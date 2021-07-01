9.1 million TNB consumers to benefit from bill discounts under Pemulih

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 9.1 million domestic and non-domestic consumers of Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) in Peninsular Malaysia will benefit from targeted discounts under the National People’s Well-being and Economic Recovery Package (PEMULIH).

In a statement today, TNB announced that the discounts ranging from five to 40 per cent will benefit 7.4 million domestic consumers.

In addition, a five per cent discount to small and medium enterprise (SME) electricity consumers under specific commercial, industrial and agricultural tariff categories under low voltage will benefit 1.6 million consumers of the utility.

“The 10 per cent discount for electricity consumers in six selected business sectors under the PEMERKASA Plus initiative involves 11,800 consumers. Under PEMULIH, all six sectors will continue to receive the 10 per cent discount until Dec 31, as announced by the Prime Minister (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin),“ the statement said.

The six sectors involved are hotel operators, travel and tourism agencies, shopping complexes, convention centres, theme parks and local airline offices.

TNB also stated that consumers in the peninsula will continue to enjoy the Imbalanced Cost Pass-through (ICPT) rebate of 2 sen per Kilowatt hour (kWh) from July to December.

According to TNB, for both domestic and SME customer categories, the calculation of the PEMULIH Electricity Bill Discount is based on the total monthly usage from July 1 to Sept 30, 2021.

“TNB is taking the necessary steps to ensure the smooth implementation of these discounts. Therefore, consumers will see the discounts reflected in the electricity bills dated from July 15, 2021.

“For consumers who receive bills dated from July 1 to 14, the July 2021 discount will be included in the August 2021 bill,“ it said.

The company also informed that consumers who receive bills during July will enjoy the discounts according to the number of days of use in the month with the discounts given after taking into account the ICPT rebate.

It said the discounts would start to be fully enjoyed in the August and September 2021 bills. – Bernama