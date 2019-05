KUCHING: Ninety-one non-existent loan cases were recorded in Sarawak with losses amounting to RM767,171.04 from Jan 1 to May 5, this year.

State Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief, Supt Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah said that in the review week of April 29 to May 5 alone, seven such cases were recorded in the state involving losses of RM95,520.

“Twelve individuals have also been arrested so far this year in connection with the cases of non-existent loan.

“Hence, members of the public are advised not to fall easily for loans offered through social media platforms, such as Facebook, WhatsApp, WeChat, Instagram and others,” he said in a statement today.

Mustafa said those who wanted to take up loans, should do so from licenced moneylenders, registered cooperatives or financial institutions.

“Loans taken by the public from licensed companies are subjected to the Financial Services Act 2013, Islamic Financial Services Act 2013, Cooperative Societies Commission Act 2007, Cooperative Act 1993, Money Lending Act 1951 and Mortgage Holders Act 1972.

“Any queries or suspicion regarding loan scams could be forwarded to WhatsApp or SMS to the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID)’s infoline at 013-211 1222 or visit the police official portal at http://ccid.rmp.gov.my,” he added. - Bernama