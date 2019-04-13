91 police reports against Facebook user for insulting King

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have received 91 reports as of yesterday over a posting on the ‘Sabah-Sarawak Merdeka’ Facebook site that allegedly insulted Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

In a statement here today, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun (pix) said the case is being investigated under Section 4(1)(a) of the Sedition Act 1948.

“If convicted, the owner (of the Facebook account) can be fined not more than RM5,000 or jailed not more than three years or both,” he said.

Fuzi advised the public not to misuse social media or any communication network to make provocations that could disrupt public order and harmony.

The posting, which carried a picture of the King that had been altered to put His Majesty in a negative light, went viral over the past few days. — Bernama