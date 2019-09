PARIT BUNTAR: Twenty more schools in Kerian district here were ordered to close today, bringing the number of the affected schools to 91 compared to 71 as initially announced this morning, to ensure that students are not exposed to the haze that has hit the area.

State Public Utilities and Infrastructure, Agriculture and Plantation Committee chairman Abdul Yunus Jamahri said the closure involved 69 primary schools and 22 secondary schools, affecting some 30,188 students.

“The closure of the schools is a way to keep students from being exposed to haze,” he told a media conference after distributing 500 face masks around Kuala Kurau area, here today.

According to Malaysian Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS) portal, as of 11am today, four areas in Perak recorded unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) readings, namely, Tasek Ipoh (141); Pegoh Ipoh (129); Seri Manjung (196) and Taiping (189).

In the meantime, he advised the people in the state not to expose themselves to the haze for a longer period of time as it could be harmful to health especially those with asthma and other illnesses.

He also urged the fishermen to be extra cautious as they were exposed to dangers while out in the sea during the haze. - Bernama