91,317 PDRM officers and personnel completed Covid-19 vaccination

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 91,317 or 79.76 percent of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) force have completed taking two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine as of last Sunday.

Bukit Aman Management Department director, Datuk Ramli Din said the remaining 23,179 officers and personnel were now in the midst of completing their vaccination.

PDRM’s strength stands at 114,496 officers and personnel.

“There are 10,670 senior officers who have received both doses of the vaccine, 859 taken the first dose and are waiting for the second dose, while 1,566 of them have yet to receive the jabs.

“Meanwhile, 80,647 of the rank and file have received both doses, 6,106 the first dose and waiting for the second dose, and 14,648 have yet to be vaccinated,” he said in a statement today.

“As the head of the Management Department, I wish I could have all my personnel vaccinated at this stage,” he added.

However, he noted that vaccination for the police force came under the Health Ministry’s authority and understood the constraints faced by the ministry in distributing vaccines nationwide accordingly to all the frontliners from various organisations.

He said all the police personnel were required to register through the MySejahtera application and they would be called upon for their vaccination by the respective State Health Department offices.

“It is difficult to assign officers to the roadblocks solely based on their vaccination status,” he added and that all measures were taken including providing them with personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gloves, face masks and hand sanitisers to protect them and minimise the risk of contracting the virus while on duty. — Bernama