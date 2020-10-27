916 public locations sanitised in Selangor since MCO - Fire and Rescue Dept

SHAH ALAM: Sanitation operation has been conducted at 916 public areas in Selangor since the movement control order (CMO) was enforced last March, said State Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis.

He said the premises that were sanitised included office buildings, markets, tahfiz centres, mosques and surau.

These locations and premises are places where many people converge to do their respective businesses and it is important for them to be sanitised for public safety, he told reporters after the sanitation operation by the Fire and Rescue Department at the Shah Alam Urban Transformation Center (UTC) here today.

He said the sanitation operation at Shah Alam UTC involved a four storey building which houses 17 government agencies and 66 shops.

Norazam said public sanitation work is not only carried out by the department, but also the local government authorities and district health offices.

As for private-owned buildings, including shopping malls, he said the department had not received any application from the owners to carry sanitation operation as they normally used the service of private cleaning contractors. — Bernama