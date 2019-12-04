91,978 e-hailing drivers have obtained PSV licence: Loke

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 91,978 e-hailing service drivers have obtained their Public Service Vehicle (PSV) licence as of Monday (Dec 2), the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said 42,818 candidates had failed, most of whom had taken the PSV re-examination.

“The PSV licence is issued by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) for all public service vehicle drivers including taxis and buses.

“The total number of active PSV licences is 358,944, while the total number of PSV for taxi drivers is 28,860,“ he said during a question and answer session in reply to a question from Fong Kui Lun’s (DAP-Bukit Bintang).

Loke said the e-hailing services give passengers the opportunity to choose a faster, cheaper and more efficient public service to reach their destination.

In addition, he said the service also opened up employment opportunities for all groups, including the disabled and female drivers, who met the requirements.

“Drivers can also choose to work full-time or part-time to earn extra income,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Loke said the government had agreed to conduct a trial period to study the implementation of motorcycle e-hailing services in the country including various aspects such as the safety of female passengers and fare coordination.

“The trial project will be conducted around the Klang Valley so that we can see how this system works and the issues that may arise.

“The ministry is concerned about the safety of female passengers. We do give them the option of choosing female drivers if they want to use this service,” he said.

Loke was responding to Datin Mastura Mohd Yazid’s (BN-Kuala Kangsar) supplementary question on the special provision regarding the safety of female passengers if motorcycle e-hailing services were implemented in the country. - Bernama