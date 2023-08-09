92 of 206 telecommunication towers built in Perak under Jendela plan, says Saarani

LENGGONG: Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said a total of 92 out of the 206 telecommunication towers under the National Digital Network Plan (Jendela) have been fully built in the state as of July.

He said this was a positive development in addition to being able to add value, especially in providing the best broadband access to the community.

“As a result of the implementation or building these towers, the 4G coverage status in Perak until the second quarter of 2023 has reached 97.35 per cent.

“We also aim to build a total of 105 telecommunication towers by the end of the year with the cooperation of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and several other interested parties,“ he said at a press conference after launching ‘Program E Jualan Wanita (E-Juwita) Negeri Perak here today.

Also present at the event was State Women, Family, Social Welfare and Entrepreneur Development Committee chairman Salbiah Mohamed and State Communications, Multimedia and NGO Committee chairman Mohd Azlan Helmi.

Meanwhile, Saarani said that until August, the 5G network coverage in populated areas in Perak had reached a rate of 70.8 per cent.

Commenting on the E-Juwita programme, Saarani said it will be carried out in 24 parliamentary constituencies and will benefit 720 women entrepreneurs, especially in expanding the sale of products through digital platforms such as Lazada, Shopee, TikTok and so on.

He also said that women entrepreneurs who are interested in participating in the programme can visit the Facebook page of the Perak State Entrepreneurs Secretariat (STeP) and Wanita Perak for more information. -Bernama