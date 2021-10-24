94.5 per cent of adult population in Malaysia fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 22,126,379 individuals or 94.5 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Based on the MOH’s data on the COVIDNOW portal, 97.4 per cent of the adult population, or 22,808,491 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 113,547 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, bringing the total number of doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) that was launched last Feb 24 to 48,944,761.

As for teenagers who are aged 12 to 17 years, a total of 1,533,774 individuals or 48.7 per cent of them have completed the vaccination, while 80.9 per cent, or 2,547,162 individuals have received at least the first dose of the vaccine since the PICK programme for the category was launched last Sept 8.

Apart from that, a total of 8,177 booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered yesterday bringing the current cumulative total to 93,151.-Bernama