95 Kelantan media practitioners complete both doses of Covid-19 vaccine

KOTA BHARU: A total of 95 media personnel in Kelantan have completed both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Of the total, 31 people received their second vaccine shot at the Kota Darul Naim Complex vaccination centre (PPV) today, while the rest have previously received their jabs in stages.

Kelantan Darul Naim Media Club (Kemudi) president Shahnun Hanif Abdullah Suhaimi expressed gratitude to the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (MOSTI), Kelantan Health Department and the state government for speeding up the vaccination process for media personnel.

“This means that all media practitioners in Kelantan have been vaccinated. The media personnel will be more motivated and confident to carry out their duties,” he said in a statement. — Bernama