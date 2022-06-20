95% of buildings in Putrajaya have ERTs

PUTRAJAYA: About 95% of 112 government and private buildings in Putrajaya have set up emergency response teams (ERTs) for out disaster management at their own locations.

Putrajaya Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of its training division Che Shari Abdullah said the establishment of an ERT team was pivotal to ensure safety of the staff in the building in the event of a fire or disaster.

According to him, any building, whether government or private, which has more than 40 staff should have a committee that manages fire safety or disasters.

“The ERT is responsible for managing staff in the building as well as finding a safe location to gather in the event of a disaster or fire.

“There are buildings that do not have an ERT yet and we want them to set it up because it is crucial for staff safety,“ he told Bernama after monitoring a fire drill at the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (K-KOMM) here today.

He said the fire drill at K-KOMM was an exercise to forge effective communication between JBPM and the ministry’s ERT team, as well as to familiarise ministry staff with a fire emergency.

“Fire drills are mandatory once a year and they are implemented based on the Fire Act 341,“ said Che Shari, who praised the K-KOMM ERT team for successfully managing the evacuation of the building during today’s fire drill. - Bernama