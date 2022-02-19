950 Omicron cases in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: The number of Omicron cases in Malaysia has increased to 950 after 135 new infections were detected between Feb 13 and Feb 19.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said from the 135 new cases, 77 were found in Sarawak, Johor (15), ten each in Malacca and Selangor, Kuala Lumpur (nine), Negri Sembilan (seven), Perak (three), Kedah (two) and one each in Pahang and Kelantan.

“The 950 Omicron cases comprised 919 sporadic cases and 31 infections that were linked to clusters,“ he said in a statement today.