95.2 pct of Malaysia’s adult population fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 22,297,446 individuals or 95.2 per cent of Malaysia’s adult population have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s data on the CovidNow portal, 97.6 per cent or 22,865,060 of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,735,720 individuals or 86.9 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine while 2,512,231 others or 79.8 per cent have completed the vaccination.

A total of 43,731 vaccine doses were dispensed yesterday, 9,959 were for the second dose, 3,117 the first dose and 30,655 booster doses, bringing the total number of doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 51,196,152.

On the administration of booster shots, a total of 970,364 doses had been administered as of yesterday.

-Bernama