95.5% of Malaysia’s adult population fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 22,350,755 individuals or 95.5 percent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on data from the Ministry of Health (MOH) through the COVIDNOW website, a total of 22,891,163 individuals or 97.8 percent of the adult population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For the adolescent population, 81.4 percent or 2,563,344 individuals have completed the vaccination while another 87.2 percent or 2,745,553 individuals have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

A total of 117,736 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday involving 20,013 were for the second dose, 6,243 the first dose and 91,480 booster dose.

The latest development brings the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation programme (PICK) to to 51,591,383. — Bernama