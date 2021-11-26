95.9% adolescent fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR: Some 95.9 per cent of the adult population in the country, or 22,442,346 individuals, have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s CovidNow portal, 98 per cent, or 22,944,240 individuals, have received at least the first dose of the vaccine.

As for the adolescent population aged between 12 and 17, 87.7 per cent of them, or 2,762,739 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 82.8 per cent or 2,607,392 individuals have completed the vaccination.

A total of 138,752 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, with 8,428 doses as second dose, 5,067 doses to first dose recipients and 125,257 doses as booster dose, bringing the total number of doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation programme to 52,391,444.

On the booster dose, a total of 1,823,474 doses have been administered, so far. -Bernama