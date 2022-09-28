96 PPS ready for floods in KL, Putrajaya: Rina

KUALA LUMPUR: Ninety six temporary relief centres (PPS) which can accommodate more than 22,000 flood victims around the federal capital and Putrajaya are ready to be activated in preparation for flood disasters during the Northeast Monsoon (MTL) season this year.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said it is part of the 6,010 PPS across the country that are able to accommodate more than 1.6 million people who are ready to relocate during the flood season.

“JKM (Social Welfare Department) focuses on four things, namely protection, food, counseling and registration at PPS.

“In terms of food preparation, the use of retort-packaged food is used in PPS as an initial preparation to assure food quality and freshness and ensure zero bacteria contamination,“ she said when officiating the PPS Simulation Training and Management Programme here today.

A total of 250 participants comprising employees of JKM, Civil Defence Force, Royal Malaysia Police, Kuala Lumpur City Hall, Fire and Rescue Department, Health Office, Malaysian Volunteer Department and resident association representatives in the programme at Sentul Community Centre as preparation to face any disaster .

Rina said the programme aims to provide information and exposure related to disaster management in a more efficient, integrated and effective manner to the personnel involved.

Previously, the Department of Drainage and Irrigation (DID) was reported to have identified a total of 36 hot spots at risk of flooding in the capital, including the People’s Housing Project (PPR) in Batu Muda, Kampung Kassipilay, Kampung Puah and Kampung Chubadak.

In the meantime JKM director-general Datuk Shaharuddin Abu Sohot when asked about the preparations if the 15th general election is held during the flood season said his department is ready to negotiate with the Election Commission (EC) regarding venue management as PPS and polling stations usually use the same place.

“There is no specific plan yet but we will negotiate if a place is needed for election matters,“ he said. - Bernama