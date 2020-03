PETALING JAYA: The police and authorities reported that 97% of Malaysians throughout the country have complied to the movement control order that has been implemented since March 18.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said despite the increasing compliance rate, there are still those who disobey the MCO.

“For example, there is one district where 5 mosques still hold Friday prayers yesterday (March 27). The police had to take action and arrest 116 mosque goers for defying the order,“ he said at the daily press conference after the meeting of the National Security Council today.

He also said there are still many cars on the road that caused traffic congestion in some parts of Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, and advised them to just stay at home and abide by the MCO.

Ismail Sabri also said the NGOs that has come out to help the poor and the needy who may find their source of income disrupted due to the MCO should try to reduce movement by letting the welfare department to the legwork to hand the goods over to those affected.

“This is to reduce as many movements as possible. You can send it to our welfare department, and our Rela and Malaysia Civil Defence Force will distribute them to as many people as possible,“ he said.

On a related matter, Ismail Sabri said while the MCO may be tightened in the second phase, he insisted that it is not a lockdown or a curfew.

“We just want to synchronise the opening business hours of essential services, maybe there is a limit to when they can open or close,“ he said.

He also urged the state and local governments to work with the Housing and Local Government Ministry to sanitise the whole country on Monday (March 30), especially in areas that have become red zones for Covid-19 virus.