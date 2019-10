KUALA LUMPUR: Thanks to a comprehensive psychology-based framework, Malaysia’s deradicalisation program for radical ideology prisoners has achieved a success rate of 97%, says Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming.

The comprehensive psychology-based framework has made deradicalisation programmes more efficacious, in which the roles for the government and legislator in protecting former extremists’ legal rights are well placed, he said.

Sharing Malaysia’s experience at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU)-United Nations Regional Conference here today, Nga said the program has been implemented with different phases and activities.

“The phases are Orientation-Reinforcing Sahsiah (character of a person), Reinforcing Sahsiah or Skills Program and Reintegration for the detainees held under preventive laws,” he said when opening the conference here, today.

The conference entitled ‘The Role of Parliamentarians in Preventing and Countering Terrorism and Addressing Conditions Conducive to Terrorism in the Asia-Pacific Region’ touched on various aspects including border security and management, detection of terrorist movements as well as countering terrorism.

In his speech, Nga said parliamentarians play a major role as leaders of the community to promote peace and harmony, as well as adopting the moderation concept as policy maker and legislator.

He added that education should also be regarded as the foundation of nation building and a deterrent for terrorism. — Bernama