97.5% of country’s debt in ringgit: Tengku Zafrul

PETALING JAYA: Almost the entire outstanding federal government debt is in ringgit, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz said.

According to a report by NST, Zafrul said for the first quarter of 2022, 97.5% of the country’s debt was in ringgit and only 2.5% in foreign currencies.

As such, he said this would reduce risks to the government’s financial position due to the decline in the ringgit exchange rate.

He said the figure was due to the federal government’s prudent policies in maintaining domestic financial stability while ensuring that risks to external debt were properly managed.

Tengku Zafrul explained that such policies were put in place following the United States Federal Reserve’s decision to raise its interest rates 150 basis points to 1.75% since March this year. The interest rate is expected to be increased by another 175 basis points to 3.50% by the end of 2022.