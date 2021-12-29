97.6% of adult population fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 22,846,708 individuals or 97.6 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s COVIDNOW website, 23,142,519 individuals or 98.9 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for the adolescent population, those aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,749,975 individuals or 87.4 per cent have completed their vaccination, while 2,843,040 or 90.4 per cent have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

A total of 153,228 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, of which 145,179 were as booster dose, 4,653 second dose and 3,396 first dose.

This brings the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of yesterday to 57,112,144, including 5,727,151 booster doses. — Bernama