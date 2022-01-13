97.8 per cent of adult population in Malaysia fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR: Some 97.8 per cent of the adult population in the country, or 22,893,234 individuals, have completed their COVID-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s COVIDNOW portal, 99 per cent or 23,175,181 individuals of the adult population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for the adolescent population, involving those aged between 12 and 17, 90.8 per cent or 2,858,992 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 88 per cent or 2,770,412 individuals from the group have completed the vaccination.

Meanwhile, 255,384 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, involving 3,170 second dose, 2,016 first dose and 250,198 booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme to 60,035,273 doses, including 8,539,533 booster doses. - Bernama