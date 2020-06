PETALING JAYA: It proved to be an expensive night out for 98 people at a nightclub in SS21, Damansara Utama here when police raided the place on Monday.

They were each slapped with a RM1,000 compound for defying the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Police also held the three foreign women who were working as waitresses at the premises for immigration violations, while a 39-year-old local man was held for hiring them and selling liquor without a valid licence.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said those held comprised 56 men and 45 women, aged between 20 and 39.

He said two local women among them also tested positive for drug abuse.

“We issued a RM1,000 compound for 98 of them for breaching the CMCO. We urge the public to continue adhering to the CMCO or we will take action against them in accordance to the law,” he said yesterday.

In a separate case, Nik Ezanee said a 35-year-old medical supplies staff was arrested for criminal breach of trust (CBT) after fleecing his company of RM700,000 since last year.

He said the suspect was arrested at a house in Taman Puchong Utama at 3.30pm on Sunday.

Nik Ezanee said investigations revealed that the suspect who worked for a company that was located at the 3 Two Square at Section 14 here had issued false invoices to clients and had them make payments directly into his personal bank account.

The suspect was remanded for four days for further investigations.