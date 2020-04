TAWAU: Ninety-eight Malaysians stranded in Nunukan, North Kalimantan, in Indonesia due to travel restrictions over Covid-19 arrived here today in an express ferry.

The 50 males and 48 females, aged between one and 82, arrived at 10.20am.

Bernama learned that all of them were transported to the Tawau Teacher Training Institute in Balung to be quarantined and monitored. — Bernama