98 pct of moratorium extension applications approved

KUALA LUMPUR: Ninety-eight per cent of applications for moratorium extension and targeted bank assistance have been approved, says Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. (pix)

“In July, I also announced the moratorium extension and targeted bank assistance.

“As of Sept 11, banking institutions have had discussions with over 1.4 million borrowers, and over 380,000 borrowers have confirmed that they really need this assistance,” he said when delivering the “Kita Prihatin” special address today. -Bernama