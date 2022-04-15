99.5% of new Covid-19 cases recorded yesterday in category one, two

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded 10,413 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, with 99.5 per cent of them in category one and two, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix).

He said 52 of the cases, or 0.5 per cent, were in category three, four and five, with 16 of the cases involved those who had not been vaccinated or not completed the vaccination, 11 cases involved those who had completed the vaccination, but not taken the booster shot, and 25 cases were those who had received the booster dose.

This brings the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases recorded in the country as of yesterday to 4,363,024, with 112 active clusters, including eight new clusters that were reported yesterday, he added.

He said 374 Covid-19 cases were admitted to hospital yesterday, with 154 cases (41.2 per cent) in category three, four and five, while the remaining 220 cases (58.8 per cent) were in category one and two.

On the recovery cases, Dr Noor Hisham, there were 13,202 cases, bringing the cumulative number of recovery cases from Covid-19 to 4,209,858.

On the use of health facilities specifically for Covd-19 cases, he said, no states recorded usage of more than 50 per cent for beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) yesterday.

For usage of beds at the Covid-19 Low Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC), only Perak recorded more than 50 percent, at 71 percent.

On the infectivity rate or Rt value, it was 0.86 nationwide, with Selangor still recording the highest rate of 0.91, while Kelantan the lowest, at 0.63. — Bernama