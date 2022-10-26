A challenge for all to get votes from youngsters: DAP reps

SIBU: All political parties are expected to face a common challenge in the 15th general election (GE15) - getting votes from young voters, according to two incumbent DAP Members of Parliament.

Incumbent Lanang MP Alice Lau Kiong Yieng said many 18-year-olds were not interested to vote just yet.

“Most of those I met did not understand why they need to vote, did not know who the government is or who the people’s representatives are. Some did not know who the Prime Minister is, while some think Datuk Seri Najib Razak is still the Prime Minister,” she said.

When met after purchasing her nomination form at the Sibu Municipal Council office here today, Lau said she had no strategies yet to woo young voters but hoped more could be done to create awareness on the need to vote.

“We really need to buck up on this issue. Education is important and we need to teach the youngsters about politics,” she said, adding that young voters should follow political campaigns before casting their ballots.

Incumbent Sibu MP Oscar Ling Chai Yew, who was also present to purchase his nomination form, said young voters should realise that they would be voting not only to form the federal government but also to decide the future of Malaysia.

“They said there is no point for them to vote as all political parties are the same. In Malaysia, despite the number of political parties that we have, there are only two parts (types),” he said.

According to him, one type of party was seen as the conservative power while the other was fighting for reforms.

“Don’t be distracted by the number of parties contesting in this general election. Just choose who can bring change in Malaysia,” he said.

Lau said some 20,000 of the 80,000 voters in Lanang constituency are first-time voters while for Sibu, Ling said about 30,000 of the estimated 100,000 voters are new.

“Of course these are not only the Undi18 voters but include those older who just got themselves registered automatically,” said Lau, who urged the people to check their voting status at https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my. - Bernama