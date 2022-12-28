A challenging year for international relations throughout 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: The latest call by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Dec 21 for restraint and the immediate end to all forms of violence in Myanmar summed up how challenging 2022 has been on the foreign front for Malaysia and the world.

The year 2022 has also witnessed many major geopolitical “turning points” prompted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine – with the fallout from President Vladimir Putin’s move being felt even by Malaysia.

Rising inflation fueled by the invasion and the subsequent sanctions by United States (US) and European Union (EU) made matters worse for the rest of the world. The US dollar, too, was on the upward trend for much of the year – adding more pressure on the feeble global economy.

Long standing US-China tensions peaked in August when US House Speaker arrived in Taiwan after making a stop in Malaysia – with China unleashing its anger across the Taiwan Strait with its military might.

Myanmar remains in crisis

The Myanmar crisis was still dominating ASEAN’s agenda in 2022 but the turning point here is that Malaysia was more vocal and even questioned the 10-member grouping’s long standing non-interference stand which was seen as a hindrance in finding a solution for Myanmar.

Malaysia urged ASEAN Chair’s Special Envoy to Myanmar to engage with all stakeholders, including representatives from Myanmar’s National Unity Government (NUG) and the National Unity Consultative Council (NUCC).

Former Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah also had an informal meeting with the shadow Foreign Minister of the NUG Zin Mar Aung in Washington D.C. on the sidelines of the ASEAN-US Summit in May.

As the Five-point Consensus (5PCs) reached by the ASEAN Leaders in Jakarta in April 2021 has seen no desirable progress hitherto, Malaysia also called for “new and creative” ways for achieving peace in Myanmar.

The 5PCs are; to end the violence, hold constructive talks among all stakeholders, ASEAN provides aid to Myanmar, a special ASEAN envoy appointed to conduct talks, and the envoy allowed to visit the country.

United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar Thomas Andrews, when visiting Malaysia in June, expressed his appreciation for Malaysia’s increasing leadership on the crisis.

Myanmar has been going through upheaval since Feb 1, 2021, when armed forces chief Gen. Min Aung Hlaing ousted an elected government led by democracy champion Aung San Suu Kyi – with at least 1,800 civilians killed in the following unrest.

The unsettled war

While Southeast Asian countries were very much occupied by the crisis in Myanmar, the Russia-Ukraine war erupted on Feb 24 – which further disrupted the global economy after the COVID-19 pandemic. .

Russia’s military operations in Ukraine triggered geopolitical tensions and drew widespread global condemnation as it violated the UN Charter and international law.

Malaysia took a cautious approach by asking all parties in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict to cease hostilities and seek a diplomatic solution.

Crisis management analyst Nordin Abdullah said though Malaysia neither condemned Russia nor imposed sanctions, it still voiced out its stand – taking into consideration the core strategic interests of all parties concerned.

Malaysia also voted in favour of the 11th Emergency Special Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly which adopted the resolution entitled “Aggression Against Ukraine” in March.

Malaysia, in its Explanation of Vote, reiterated its commitment to the principles and purposes of the Charter of the UN and to the inviolability of the fundamental principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty of a country.

Like many other countries, Malaysia also took immediate steps to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine with the last group led by the Chargé d’Affaires ad interim of the Malaysian Embassy in Ukraine Fadhilah Daud leaving the country on February 27.

While 2022 is drawing to a close, there is no end in sight to the fighting in Ukraine as fears of a global recession grew.

Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan

The United States (US) House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan on August 2 was another event that sparked geopolitical tensions this year, particularly in the Taiwan Strait.

Tensions erupted between China and the US following the visit, which was part of her broader trip to the Indo-Pacific, including Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan.

Pelosi, 82, and her congressional delegation flew into Taiwan after a stop in Malaysia despite a string of warnings from China.

China announced a “series of targetted military operations” surrounding Taiwan shortly after Pelosi landed on the island.

Pelosi is the highest-ranking American politician to visit the island in 25 years. China sees the self-governing island as part of its territory under the One-China policy.

Malaysia on August 3 urged all concerned parties to address the situation very carefully and in the best manner possible.

Asean in the spotlight

2022 etched an important milestone in the history of ASEAN when three of its member states – Cambodia, Indonesia, Thailand – hosted three significant leaders’ summit in November that drew global attention.

The presence of world leaders including US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Prime Ministers Narendra Modi (India), Anthony Albanese (Australia), Jacinda Arden (New Zealand) and Rishi Sunak (UK) provided an unprecedented recognition for the grouping’s leadership role and saw significant outcomes.

The three back-to-back summits were the 40th and the 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits (Nov 10-13) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, the G20 Summit (15-16 Nov) in Bali, Indonesia and the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders Meeting (AELM) (16-19 Nov) in Bangkok, Thailand.

Biden’s presence in the summits (except in APEC, as US was represented by Vice President Kamala Harris) served as an indicator of how the superpower is courting the regional grouping as it attempts to balance the power play in the region with China, and enhance trade and investments.

The ASEAN summits in Phnom Penh itself was another milestone for the grouping as it welcomed Timor Leste, which now enjoys observer status in the grouping.

Malaysia in UNGA

In 2022, Malaysia continued to voice its concern over global issues on the international stage including at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September.

Senior fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, Dr Oh Ei Sun, deemed former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s statement at 77th UNGA as a continuation of Malaysia’s neutral and pragmatic voice at the international stage, especially during pressing global challenges including climate change, food security, inflation and Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Key points from Malaysia’s statement include the call for the veto power of UN Security Council (UNSC) be abolished; call for developed nations to help developing countries affected by climate change; address Palestinian crisis; and find a lasting solution for Myanmar’s Rohingya crisis.

Towards the end of 2022, Malaysia’s political landscape changed when Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was appointed as the 10th Prime Minister to helm a unity government – the first in Malaysia’s political history – after the 15th General Election in November.

The international community welcomed Anwar’s appointment, placing high hopes for Malaysia’s foreign policy and diplomacy going forward.

Former Foreign Minister Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar told Bernama that as an internationally well-known political personality, Anwar is capable of returning Malaysia to mainstream international relations. Hence, 2023 could usher greater dynamism in the country’s international relations. - Bernama