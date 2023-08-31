A colourful National Day celebration at ‘Mini Putrajaya Perlis’

KANGAR: The atmosphere at the Perlis State Assembly Complex, better known as ‘Mini Putrajaya Perlis’ by the local community was enlivened by colourful lights during the state-level National Day parade yesterday.

More than 20,000 visitors attended the ceremony which was held at the complex for the very first time.

It was graced by the Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizzuddin Putra Jamalullail, accompanied by Raja Puan Muda Perlis Tuanku Dr Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil.

Also present to enliven the celebration was Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli and the state government’s executive council line-up.

The ceremony started with an opening performance by local artist Ezad Lazim, a Brand Band performance by Universiti Teknologi MARA’s (UiTM) Arau Campus and a choir performance from the Teacher Education Institute’s (IPG) Perlis Campus.

Visitors were also treated to cultural performances such as martial arts performances from the Youth and Sports Department, and war dances by security forces.

A new highlight of this year’s celebration was the drone light show and a horse parade led by State Deputy Secretary (development) Rusdi Yahya.

A total of 59 contingents involving public and private personnel, public learning institutions, schools and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) participated in the parade.

The celebration ended with fireworks and seven chants of ‘merdeka’. -Bernama