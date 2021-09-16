A convoy of classic Proton Saga cars stirs nostalgia on Malaysia Day

PUTRAJAYA: A convoy of 45 Proton Saga cars travelled about 100 kilometres from Bukit Kapar, Klang to the Perdana Putra building here and back in conjunction with the Malaysia Day celebration today.

Bukit Kapar Saga 69 Club chairman Ramlan Masron, 65, said a total of 100 club members joined the convoy which started its journey at about 9.30 am today.

He said the purpose of the convoy was to showcase Malaysia’s first national car to the younger generation.

The Proton Saga was first rolled out on July 9, 1985, two years after Proton, Malaysia’s first national carmaker was established.

Members of the public were seen slowing down their vehicles to take a closer look at the classic cars parked near the Perdana Putra building and cheering the convoy on, while many also stopped to take pictures of them posing with the cars.

Ramlan said the old model normally cost between RM500 and RM800 but owners needed to fork out around RM20,000 to ensure that the car can function well and be safe to be driven on the road.

“These cars are old but did not cause any problems during our journey from Bukit Kapar to here,“ he said, adding that the club had plans to travel to Johor after the government lifts the restrictions on interstate movement.

He also said club members complied with standard operating procedures prescribed by the National Security Council throughout their journey.- Bernama