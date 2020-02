KUANTAN: A couple was charged at the sessions court here today with two counts of stealing RM89,345 from a senior citizen.

The accused Sabari Ashrat Mokhtar, 23, and Farhana Abdul Mubin, 34, pleaded not guilty to the charges after they were read out before Judge Siti Aminah Ghazali.

They were accused of withdrawing money which belongs to Seripah Esah Syed Bakar, 69, by using her two CIMB Bank ATM cards between Dec 29, 2019, and Jan 22 this year at ATMs in a petrol station at Jalan Sungai Lembing and a convenience store in Taman Impian here.

The charges were framed under Section 4(1) of the Computer Crimes Act 1997, punishable under Section 4(3) of the same act which provides a maximum fine of RM150,000 or jail term up to 10 years or both if convicted.

In mitigation, lawyer Mohd Faizal Hiqram Azmi, who represents the two accused, asked the court to allow bail for his clients after deputy public prosecutor Syarifah Nursyuhada Tuan Mamat did not offer bail over the concerns that the accused would harass the victim.

Siti Aminah set bail at RM24,000 for both charges to each accused and ordered them not to harass the victim and prosecution witness.

At the same court, Farhana also pleaded not guilty to two charges of stealing two ATM cards belonging to the victim. She was accused of committing the offences between Dec 27, 2019, and Jan 18 this year at a house in Perkampungan Padang Baru 2 here.

She was charged under Section 381 of the Penal Code which carries a jail sentence of up to seven years and fine if convicted.

The court allowed bail at RM10,000 and ordered the accused not to harrass the victim after the prosecution informed the court that the personal belongings of the accused were still in the victim’s home.

Siti Aminah fixed March 12 for re-mention of both cases. - Bernama