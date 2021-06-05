A day early for second dose vaccine recipients at four Klang Valley PPVs

PUTRAJAYA: Appointments for the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine at four Klang Valley vaccination centres (PPVs), scheduled for June 8, have been brought forward one day to June 7, at two new mega PPVs, according to the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF).

CITF, in a statement today, said that these recipients are scheduled to receive the second dose, having being administered the first dose of the vaccine on May 17 at four PPVs, namely Desa Tasik Sports Complex, Muhibbah Community Complex, Manjalara Community Hall and Titiwangsa Stadium.

Those originally scheduled to receive the vaccine at the Desa Tasik Sport Complex and Muhibbah Community Sport Complex on June 8, will now receive the second dose of the vaccine at the Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil, one day earlier on June 7.

Similarly, those whose appointment date for the second dose is on June 8 at the Manjalara Community Hall and Titiwangsa Stadium, will now receive the vaccine at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), on June 7.

However, appointment dates for the first dose of the vaccine, originally scheduled from June 7 to 24 at the four PPVs mentioned above, but since moved to the two mega PPvs, remain the same except for changes in time.

The CITF explained that the changes in appointment dates and PPVs for the second dose were aimed at minimising congestion, thus ensuring that physical distancing is adhered to.

“It is also to ensure the comfort and safety of visitors, especially the elderly and persons with disabilities (PwDs), under the second phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme,” it said.

The four mega PPVs that will open on Monday are Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC); Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil; Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) and UiTM Puncak Alam. — Bernama