KOTA KINABALU: Restorative justice is among the alternative approaches that can be taken against offenders who commit minor crimes instead of serving a jail term, said the Council of Restorative Justice Sabah (CRJS) president, Dr KH Tan.

He said the restorative justice can be obtained through the mediation process including achieving reconciliation between the offender and the victim, besides ensuring that the offender paid restitution for the offence committed.

Tan said the concept was being practised by more than 30 countries.

“Minor criminal offences contribute significantly in terms of percentage and in this case, we need to allow the restoration of justice and the mediation process as well as sending the offender to undergo counselling, rather than going to prison.

“We need to give more space to the approach and to give a second chance to the offenders as well as to reduce the capacity of prisoners in Sabah. I understand that the numbers are increasing compared to the actual capacity (the prisons have),“ he told Bernama today.

Recognising the need for restorative justice and the mediation process for minor crimes, Tan said CRJS would host a two-day forum entitled ‘Restorative Justice - An Alternative To Imprisonment’ on Thursday and Friday.

He said the forum was planned after many discussions with the judiciary, lawyers and prison authorities, after seeing the need for further dialogue on the matter

Tan hoped the forum would be a platform to allow restorative justice and the mediation process was being carried out in controlling minor criminal offences.

The forum will feature experts in the field of restorative justice from other countries and will also feature the death penalty as a topic for discussion. — Bernama