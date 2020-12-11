A government for continuity

PETALING JAYA: Newly-minted Mentri Besar of Perak Datuk Saarani Mohammad has opted to retain most of the state exco line-up of his predecessor, a step analysts have described as fair and a reflection of the people’s sentiments.

Senior fellow at the National Council of Professors Dr Jeniri Amir said this would ensure a more stable government, an essential factor to enable the administration to tackle the prevailing economic challenges.

Of the 11 members in the new exco, six, including Saarani, are from Umno, three from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and two from PAS.

More notable is the fact that most of them also served as executive councillors in the recently ousted mentri besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu’s government.

Jeniri said it is a good ratio based on the number of representatives each party has in the state assembly.

Umno, the only Barisan Nasional component party in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition government, has 25 seats in the state assembly. Bersatu has five and PAS has three, giving the alliance a simple majority of 33 seats in the 59-seat legislature.

Jeniri described Saarani as a man with the calibre and experience to lead Perak based on good governance.

“He is a seasoned politician and he knows what is good for the people.

“Now he has the responsibility to implement policies that will resonate with the people and he needs the cooperation of the other members (of the exco),” he told theSun.

Another political analyst, Dr Sivamurugan Pandian of Universiti Sains Malaysia, said the new line-up is “people-friendly”.

He said Saarani is an experienced politician and the people will want to see how he rebuilds the state in the Covid-19 era.

“The new state government must return to the issues that affect the people, especially those in the lower and middle-income groups,” he told theSun.

Sivamurugan said Perak ruler Sultan Nazrin Shah rightly reflected the sentiments of the people when he commented that having to swear in a mentri besar for the third time in just over two years was a “reflection of failure instead of success”.

“I think the people are fed up with what has happened so far,” he said.

Ahmad Faizal was sworn in as mentri besar for the first time in May 2018 when Pakatan Harapan (PH) won the state in the 14th general election on May 9 that year.

In March, Bersatu cut ties with PH to join PN, leading to the fall of the PH state government.

Ahmad Faizal was once again sworn in, this time as leader of the newly formed PN state government.

Sivamurugan said it is important that the new line-up includes leaders from different parties.

Apart from Saarani, those who were sworn in as exco members yesterday were fellow Umno leaders Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Harun, Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya, Datuk Dr Wan Norashikin Wan Noordin, Ahmad Saidi Mohamad Daud and Khairul Shahril Mohamed, as well as Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin of Bersatu.

Bersatu leaders Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohamed Radzi and Datuk Abdul Yunus Jamahri, and their PAS counterparts Razman Zakaria and Mohd Akmal Kamaruddin, who were also in the previous exco line-up, are expected to be retained.