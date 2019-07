KUALA LUMPUR: A team of four police personnel were attacked by a group of African men while conducting an operation at the Flora Damansara apartment in Petaling Jaya on Thursday.

The three policemen and a police officer from the Commercial Crime Investigation Department, Petaling Jaya district police headquarters (IPD) were attacked while trying to arrest a Nigerian man suspected of being involved in African scams.

The incident happened at 11pm causing an injury to the face of one of the policemen.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat when contacted confirmed the incident and said police had arrested 10 African men to assist in the investigation.

“The police were there to arrest a Nigerian suspect to assist in an investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code ... However, a provocation arose between the police team and the African group.

“Our personnel were injured in the attack and they have sought assistance from the Petaling Jaya IPD Criminal Investigation Department,” he said.

Fadzil said that the detainees were remanded for four days until Monday to assist in the investigation.

He added that actions to locate the others were underway.

In this regard, Fadzil warned that the police would never compromise with foreigners who were clearly in violation of the law, including obstructing the duty of civil servants, in particular, on issues related to cases involving citizens from African countries.

“Stern actions will be taken against those who violate the law of the country,” he added. - Bernama