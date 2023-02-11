A leader of leaders

PETALING JAYA: Platform speaker and trainer Ong Hock Siew is an avid sportsman and adventurer. The former banker has climbed Mt Kinabalu 60 times but was still amazed by the drive and perseverance of former AmBank chairman Tan Sri Azman Hashim (pic) in his latest endeavour to climb Malaysia’s highest peak.

Below are excerpts of his comments in awe of Azman’s accomplishment in scaling the highest peak in Southeast Asia.

The morning after

It is the morning after. Our tired bodies and pain-wracked limbs have been stretched to the furthest limit.

The summit, at last

After a long gruelling journey, we stood at the summit of Mt Kinabalu. It was a huge accomplishment.

Victorious feeling

The feelings of victory was palpable. It had seemed such an unlikely fulfillment at the start.

Tears of joy

I had tears in my eyes as I watched 84-year-old Tan Sri Azman stand graciously at the summit, thanking the Almighty for His grace and strength.

Shared camaraderie

He then stretched his hand out to me and we shook as “comrades” on this incredible journey of a lifetime.

Remarkable achievement

Tan Sri Azman’s accomplishment is nothing short of remarkable. When he first asked me if I could accompany him on one more climb up this great mountain, I was somewhat taken aback.

An unlikely answer

Most octagenarians are frail and sickly. Despite my initial doubts, I quickly said “Yes!”

Responsibility and safety

The responsibility was huge. The safety concerns were bigger. The risk of injury was high and I had to make special plans to avoid injury. An 84 year old can’t afford a fall.

Added condition

Tan Sri Azman had conditions for me. No carrying up or down, no extra help – he had to make it on his own.

Determination and humility

His enthusiasm and exhilaration really carried the day. Here was a man who was facing one of the toughest challenges of his life and his determined attitude and humility with the guides endeared him to all of them.

Unbelievable weather

The weather was really kind to us. The weather forecast said “storms”, but the weather was one of the best I have seen in my 70 climbs.

A song at every stop

With a ukulele in hand, we sang much of the way. Tan Sri Azman took it all in and sang with the climbers.

Living out our dreams again

For many happy moments, we lived our young dreams again.

The climb to the summit

Finally, the challenge of the summit climb came. We woke up very early on the second morning and I had fear and trepidation that the adventure would be fraught with risks.

No doubts

Not once did Tan Sri Azman expressed one word of doubt. We made it our mission to stand at the summit and forget about all else ... and we did.

Hands raised in victory

The last few steps to the summit took all of 30 minutes. As we sat down relieved that we had achieved our goal, we raised our hands in deserved victory.

A wonderful inspiration

Tan Sri Azman has shown us that age is truly only a number. To me, he is a great inspiration to “seniors” who think they are too old for adventure. His legacy will live on in many hearts.

A leader of leaders

Tan Sri Azman is a true Malaysian – a leader of leaders.

Tremendous privilege

It was my tremendous privilege to have walked these Kinabalu steps with him.