PETALING JAYA: Meeting the bottom line is the bottom line for every business. But at Masala Wheels, a popular eatery and social enterprise here, making a profit is the least of the directors and shareholders’ concerns.

In fact, every sen made is put back into the business for the benefit of those in the B40 group.

“We, as directors, don’t take a single sen for ourselves,” Thanaselan Rajendran (pix) told theSun recently.

“The money is used to underwrite operational costs and pay salaries.”

Masala Wheels started from humble beginnings. It was launched in 2015 by a group of people who wanted to help one of their friends make a life for himself.

“The youth loved food but he also liked to fight,” Thanaselan recalled of Masala Wheels’ first beneficiary.

At one point, he had been hospitalised after a fight that nearly took his life.

To help him, his friends pooled some money together to buy a truck he could use to start a food business at a pasar malam.

“Later, we upgraded his vehicle into a food truck, complete with proper utensils,” Thanaselan said.

The food truck became a favourite haunt for wayward youth and soon some of them began to help manage the business.

It was then a decision was made to expand the business into a shoplot.

“We figured that with a shoplot, we could also train others to run the business,” Thanaselan said.

“How much can we do with a food truck? We can’t have 10 to 20 boys there all the time so we had to expand.”

At the same time, he added, they could help more people and promote their social enterprise brand at the same time.

In 2017, the group opened the doors to their restaurant, Masala Wheels, in Section 1, here.

Since then, it has provided training to more than 50 young people in the food and beverage business.

Apart from learning to cook and clean as well as serve customers, they are also trained to run a business.

“We began by focusing on youth at risk (of making a wrong turn in life), but have since expanded to cover those in the B40 group as well,” Thanaselan said.

He said youth in the B40 group are at greater risk of going wayward because of where they come from.

“Their parents can’t afford to put food on the table, and they lack love and attention because their parents toil day and night to make ends meet,” he said.

Masala Wheels has been quite successful in achieving its objectives. “We have a very low dropout rate,” Thanaselan said.

“Of the more than 50 people we have trained, only five have dropped out so far.” The rest eventually leave for better opportunities.

One success story is that of T. Kishen. Unlike others, he came from a comfortable background and did well at school.

“But post-SPM, he did not know what to do with his life, and dropped out of college twice. Then he became rebellious,” Thanaselan said.

One of Kishen’s uncles, who is a regular at Masala Wheels, thought it would be a good place for him.

Kishen has now found his calling. He plans to go into business and start his own restaurant in the near future.

Another success story is that of the first person to come under the Masala Wheels wings. He now runs a successful food business.

Masala Wheels has plans to start a micro-franchising business so that graduates of its training programme can start their own small enterprises with support from and under the social enterprise’s flag.