A lesson for all

PETALING JAYA: A long absence from classes can be a demotivating factor for schoolchildren. For starters, interest in school work wanes.

It is therefore not surprising that the unscheduled break from school, forced upon students by the Covid-19 pandemic, has led to a plunge in academic progress and a spike in drop-out rates.

With the continuing surge in the number of new infections daily, it is only going to get worse, according to the Parent Action Group for Education (PAGE).

As of September, 192 countries have already shuttered schools to curb the infection and, according to a World Bank report, 1.6 billion students across the planet have been shut out of school.

The impact is devastating, to say the least. According to PAGE’s estimate, the drop-out rate rose by 7% (9% for boys) when schools in Malaysia reopened briefly in June.

For a start, children do not have the discipline to adhere to a fixed timetable without the supervision of a teacher, and secondly, not all families in Malaysia have access to a computer or internet to enable home learning.

“It will only get worse as parents juggle with job losses and disposable income,” PAGE chairman Datin Noor Azimah Abdul Rahim told theSun. “Under such circumstances, children are mostly left to their own devices.”

However, she noted, preschoolers appear to be least affected given that learning itself mostly involves play time and fun activities.

Worse than that is the lack of any compelling evidence to show that the country knows exactly what to do.

As the National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) pointed out, there has not been a precedent, “so everyone is just trying to do their best”.

The immediate impact, according to NUTP secretary-general Harry Tan, is the stunted growth in academic performance.

“This is supposed to be a year for mental development but it will not be fully realised because of the pandemic,” he told theSun.

He is also cognisant of the fact that education as a priority has been relegated. “We are fighting an invisible force, so the safety (of schoolchildren) takes priority over all other matters pertaining to education,” he said.

“While we want our preschoolers and primary school pupils to get all the education they need, we are constrained by lockdowns and movement control orders,” he added, underling the frustrations felt by parents and educators.

However, all is not lost. Noor Azimah said that with the guidance of teachers, parents can get more involved in their children’s school-work.

“Children are generally resilient, and with the support of parents, teachers, friends and peers, they will be able to catch up,” she said.

She said the Education Ministry should also be more explicit with its messages to ensure that students get all the help they need and parents can be assured that a more comprehensive and measured approach has been thoroughly thought out to make up for all the lost time.

The fact that there will be increased pressure on every stakeholder to restore academic excellence is not lost on Tan.

“Everyone - from students and parents to the educators and legislators - will have to step up,” he said.