A lesson on unity and inclusiveness from Sarawak

THE gulf between Peninsular Malaysia and the so-called east Malaysia extends beyond the 1,200km of South China Sea waters separating them. Beyond this span lies a much more significant detachment, with Sabahans and Sarawakians having a value system far removed from that of their peninsula counterparts.

What is deemed crucial to Peninsular Malaysians may be of lesser importance to those in the east as their priorities are different. Similarly, what our fellow citizens in the two Borneo states cherish most may not be our first concern.

Of all the political and social predilections shown by Peninsular Malaysians or orang Malaya, the most peculiar to them is the emphasis on race and religion.

While racists exist on both sides of the South China Sea, the more vocal and prominent of them are on the shores of the peninsula.

It is common to find households with multiple faiths and of different ethnicities living under one roof in Sabah and Sarawak. With the extended family structure very much still in place, we find grandparents tending to their grandchildren of different faith.

In Sarawak, there are Christian Dayak grandparents who look after Muslim Malay or Melanau grandchildren, and ensure that their religious beliefs are adhered to.

In caring and cooking for their Muslim grandchildren, they ensure that the food they provide is halal and the love they give is pure and straight from the heart.

There is no fear of grandparents trying to convert their grandchildren because family is more important than the religion they profess. They trust themselves not to proselytise each other.

The above was written five years ago, and every word still holds true.

In marking Sarawak Day yesterday, Chinese in the state shared what it meant to be a Sarawakian and their sense of belonging to the state.

“The Chinese have a patriotic phrase: ‘Loyalty to the Country’. I believe this phrase has properly explained our feeling towards Sarawak, the day July 22 was gazetted,” Chinese Association Sarawak vice-president Datuk David Goh was quoted as saying.

He was referring to Sarawak Day being gazetted a public holiday in 2016.

“In the past, the term ‘pendatang’ was often used to describe the non-bumiputras. The Chinese community felt it the most. However, all that changed for Sarawak-born Chinese after the historic day,” he added in describing the inclusiveness of all regardless of race as one in the state.

Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Youth chief Tan Lik Jin said Sarawak Day should be taught at school for the younger generation to truly understand and embrace the spirit of “Anak Sarawak” (Children of Sarawak).

To those who may not have the opportunity to spend enough time there, this may sound parochial. But if you did, you would know that their sense of pride of being Sarawakian doesn’t diminish them as a Malaysian.

Whichever side of the South China Sea we are on, we are of one nation. There is much we can learn from each other.

Happy Sarawak Day.

Read this story in our iPaper:

A lesson on unity and inclusiveness from Sarawak