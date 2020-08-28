A lesson on unity that can be learned from anarchy

THERE is anarchy in the streets of the US due to the flaring up of pent-up frustrations of social injustice and inequality among a huge segment of its population. What sparked the peaceful street protests that degenerated into looting and rioting were issues long left unaddressed by the nation.

With the frustration on hair-trigger, George Floyd’s death came as a tipping point. The situation is now compounded by the shooting of Jacob Blake in the back from close range several times.

This latest flashpoint in the protests against social injustice has sparked further activism, including NBA players boycotting games.

The demonstrators who took to the streets were prompted by moral indignation and they have a just desire for racial justice and equality.

Beyond the destruction of local businesses, public administration buildings, and even parts of its cultural heritage, we could be witnessing the unhinging of a society that calls itself a nation of immigrants.

The multi-racial set-up of this huge democratic nation is one of the strengths of the United States. Yet, this diversity can be made a divisive factor among the people.

US President Donald Trump in seeking re-election said: “I’m the only thing standing between the American dream and total anarchy, madness and chaos and that’s what it is.”

Obviously, many Americans don’t agree with that. A Washington Post columnist wrote “the leading cause of the chaos sweeping the streets of the US is Trump”.

The problem with his leadership extends beyond policies which include withdrawal of US support for major trade pacts, international climate change agreements, specific restrictions on entry to the country, trade war with China, and his digital gunboat diplomacy.

Trump is shockingly using a tone and language not fitting of a leader. His words are divisive; from the labelling of Covid-19 as the China virus to accusation that his Democratic opponent Joe Biden is a radical leftist. Worse were his verbal attacks on Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris.

No society will ever be entirely free of racist and xenophobic incidents, including ours. As we celebrate our nation’s 63rd year of independence, let’s be mindful of that.

The biggest threats to our unity could only come from people in power. They set the tone for the rest of society.

As individuals, we can do our part. We can raise our consciousness by extending our identity beyond our race, religion, creed and self. Especially self.

Read this story on our iPaper: A lesson on unity that can be learned from anarchy