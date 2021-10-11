A lift for all

PETALING JAYA: The floodgates have finally been opened. Travel restrictions have been lifted, and businesses are looking forward to a long-awaited recovery as Malaysians prepare for the “balik kampung” rush.

However, medical experts warned that preventive measures must remain in place to lower the risk of a surge in Covid-19 infections.

As Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob stressed when he made the announcement yesterday, strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOP) is still mandatory.

At a media conference, he announced that the ban on interstate travel had been lifted for those who have been fully vaccinated.

However, travel to and from areas that are still under an enhanced movement control order remains restricted.

Malaysians will also be allowed to travel abroad, but the ban on the entry of foreign travellers remain. Only those who have a valid reason, such as for emergencies, business or official matters, will be allowed into the country.

Malaysian Association of Hotels chief executive officer Yap Lip Seng said the lifting of the travel ban will be a boost not just for the tourism sector but the overall economy as well.

“This is the right time to reopen,” he said, adding that the hotel industry is looking forward to a revival and it is well-prepared to implement safety protocols to reassure guests.

“More importantly, it will raise confidence for those in the industry, that needs to rebuild its talents and be ready for the reopening of international borders.”

Yap said this would also create jobs, thus saving many from unemployment.

For Siti Aminah Dzulkifly, 28, and Fahana Mat Termidi, 29, the removal of the travel ban means they will finally get to see their parents.

Siti Aminah said she last saw her parents nine months ago in her homestate of Negri Sembilan.

“As a result of the travel ban, I was forced to celebrate Aidilfitri and Aidiladha away from my parents last year and this year,” she told theSun.

Fahana, who lives and works in Klang, said it has been a year since she saw her parents, who live in Kuala Kangsar, Perak.

“I miss my parents terribly. Five of us siblings are scattered across the country. Thank God we have our youngest sister to look after our parents,” she said.

Universiti Malaya head of social and preventive medicine Dr Victor Hoe said the reopening of state borders and lifting of the travel ban are risky undertakings.

However, he said it is possible to strike a balance between the risks and benefits.

“We have learned from the last 20 months that to stay safe, we need multiple preventive measures.

“Taking the Swiss cheese model, we know that there are multiple layers to the measures needed to prevent the virus from spreading. Each layer offers its own level of security and combining all layers will offer better protection,” he said.

The government imposed a ban on interstate travel on Jan 13 as Covid infections surged, while international borders were closed on March 18 last year when the first cases were detected in the country.

With the lifting of restrictions on interstate travel, police will stop mounting roadblocks to check on travellers.

Instead, they will conduct random checks to ensure that travellers abide by the SOP.

“For instance, police may go to rest areas to conduct impromptu inspections,” Ismail Sabri said.

He also warned that those who have yet to be fully vaccinated can be prosecuted under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act if they are caught travelling.

“Do what you can to protect yourself and your family. It is understandable that many want to be reunited with their family, but it is also our responsibility to take care of their health and safety,” he said.

According to the Health Ministry, the target of 90% of the adult population in the country being fully vaccinated was achieved at midnight on Saturday.

Ismail Sabri said those who wish to travel abroad will no longer need a MyTravelPass. Just like those travelling to other states, anyone who wants to go abroad will have to be fully vaccinated.

Those who return from abroad will have to be screened for Covid-19 before departure to Malaysia, and undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival.