A loyal Malaysian must speak BM, says PAS deputy minister

PETALING JAYA: Bahasa Malaysia is the national language, and it should be used in any sector, says Datuk Awang Hashim (pix).

The Deputy Human Resources Minister(PN-Pendang) said this during Question Time in Dewan Rakyat earlier today.

He was questioned by Cha Kee Chin (PH-Rasah) on whether the job interviews for workers by the ministry are done in English.

“Malay language is the national language and should be used in all sectors except for those investors who cannot do so. So we use English.

“If we are Malaysians, we are loyal to Malaysia; we use the national language because it is enshrined,“ he replied Cha.

On November 14, a reporter with Free Malaysia Today, had sought comments from both Awang and Minister of Religious Affairs Idris Ahmad from PAS on the Kedah government’s announcement that it would not renew the business licences of 4D gaming outlets in the state.

Idris reportedly replied by changing the question, asking the reporter instead if she could tolerate a gambler for a husband while Awang chided her for not speaking in the national language and even asking if she is Malaysian.

Idris later claimed there was nothing wrong with his exchange with the reporter.