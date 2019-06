KOTA KINABALU: A man was burnt to death in a fire in a block of five rented homes in Putatan at midnight last night.

The Sabah Fire and Rescue Department operation centre (PGO) in a statement said that the body of the victim, known as Mazlan Mad, 19, was found at 9.30am at the scene after the fire was fully controlled at 2.10am.

The victim’s body was later handed over to the police for further action.

“PGO received a MERS999 emergency call at about 12.31am before rushing nine firefighters with three fire engines from the Penampang Fire Rescue Station (BBP) to the scene which is situated 10 km from the station,“ the statement said.

Six firefighters and a fire engine from the Kota Kinabalu Fire and Rescue station were also deployed to the location.

The incident also destroyed two cars, while the cause of the fire and estimated losses are still under investigation. - Bernama