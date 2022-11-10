‘A matter of forming a ruling government and staying in office’

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of Parliament in a special announcement at Perdana Putra at 3pm yesterday, paving the way for the 15th general election (GE15), and ending speculation of polls that had been growing stronger since the end of September.

In making his announcement, Ismail Sabri said he had obtained the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to dissolve Parliament.

“With this announcement, the mandate will be returned to the people. The people’s mandate is a powerful antidote to manifest political stability and to form a strong, stable and respected government after GE15.

“The announcement on the dissolution of Parliament is to put a stop to all the voices questioning the legitimacy of the alleged backdoor government,” he said.

Ismail Sabri also expressed hope the people would use their power to elect a government capable of continuing the implementation of Budget 2023, maintaining political stability, reviving and strengthening the economy as well as maintaining harmony and unity of the multi-religious and multi-racial Malaysian Family.

Umno supreme council member Datuk Puad Zarkashi said the party has been ready “from the beginning”, and wanted the election to be held as soon as possible.

“We want a stable government, many by-elections have proven the people want Barisan Nasional (BN) back in power,” he told theSun.

“We are confident that BN and Umno will be successful in GE15. We want the government to be stable and not be threatened,” he said, stressing that the Johor state government has managed to secure RM61 billion in investments.

“We want continuity and prosperity for the whole country like we have in Johor.”

Former Umno supreme council member Lokman Adam said: “I am confident BN will perform its best in GE15, and we can move on our own without other coalition parties.”

Lokman said BN would have a better opportunity to win enough seats in the elections to emerge as the dominant power and not be a hybrid government anymore.

Electoral watchdog Undi18 said it is unfazed but expressed concern about the potential impact of a low voter turnout in GE15.

“While we celebrate and support the democratic process in Malaysia, floods might affect the government’s efforts when mobilising its flood mitigation (procedures) and as a result, there might be a low turnout of voters,” said its co-founder Tharma Pillai.

Meanwhile, former Cabinet minister Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz said the calling of GE15 was expected.

“(It is time for) the authorities to care for the plight of the people during the flood season,” she said, adding that preparation should be done immediately in light of the impending GE15.

Klang member of Parliament (MP) Charles Santiago said the announcement is regretful and sad as it went against the wishes of the majority of political parties and Malaysians.

“Also, it is very insensitive to those who will be celebrating Deepavali to have an election during this time,” he said.

Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research senior fellow Prof Azmi Hassan said the prime minister was left with little room to manoeuvre and had to call for the dissolution of Parliament after 12 Cabinet members belonging the Perikatan Nasional (PN) block sent a letter to the King stating their stand against holding GE15 this year.

Azmi and National Council of Professors senior fellow Dr Jeniri Amir said the prerogative to dissolve Parliament lies with the prime minister and the action by the 12 PN ministers was very “unbecoming”.

Jeniri said their action backfired, and instead of them trying to outsmart the prime minister, he had outsmarted them instead. He said their action was improper.

University of Tasmania Asia political analyst Prof James Chin brushed off claims that elections cannot be done during monsoon season in Malaysia.

“All these talk that elections cannot be held during monsoon is nonsense.”

Chin said even as recent as December in 2021, there was a state election in Sarawak.

“I am sure Sarawak is affected by the monsoon too, it is not about whether there is a monsoon season but a matter of forming a ruling government and staying in office,” he told theSun.