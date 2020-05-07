A mom’s woes with the Malaysian High Commission

PETALING JAYA: As we transition from the Movement Control Order (MCO) to the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), Malaysians are slowly getting back to their normal routines - albeit within the confines of the new normal.

However, for a Johorean wife and mother, things are far from normal because she’s struggling to get the attention of the Malaysian High Commission in Singapore to travel back to Johor Baru.

Kavina Joyce Jayarkumar who is a 25-year-old instant service executive in a Singapore hotel travelled to the island state when the MCO in Malaysia began on March 18, leaving behind her husband and daughter who had just turned one.

“I went to Singapore because my husband was on unpaid leave. He works in a restaurant in Singapore, and they’re not really open, so he chose to stay back and take care of my daughter and pet dog,” she told theSun.

She made the decision to head to Singapore to ensure her family had an income, and she also thought the lockdown would last a month.

“Things started getting hard when I felt homesick. I saw my daughter walking through video call, and I just wished I was there,” said Kavina.

“Then after a few calls, my daughter just stopped entertaining me.”

Deciding it was time to go home, Kavina applied for a sabbatical. She explained that a sabbatical leave would allow her to return to Malaysia while still maintaining a portion of her salary.

“The problem is, the sabbatical leave is only valid as long as I have a permit to travel back to Malaysia,” she said.

She claims that Malaysians wanting to go home need a permit from the Malaysian High Commission in Singapore to travel back home.

“You have to apply for this permit two days before the travel date. I applied for the permit on April 29 to travel on May 4, but I stilll haven’t gotten a reply until now,” she added.

Claiming that her friends applied for a travel permit on the same date, some of them got the green light while some are still waiting for a reply.

A check on the Malaysian High Commission in Singapore’s Facebook page shows similar issues being faced by Malaysians working in Singapore, with one netizen saying: “ Hi, I didn’t receive any email yet, meanwhile some of the strangers that I met up just now at high commission apply yesterday evening but already received an email and the approval. I had come to your office and wanted to appeal also you ask me to go back, if it wasn’t an emergency I wouldn’t go back.”

Comments left by the administrator of the High Commission’s Facebook page did reply to some of these comments saying: “Due to heavy volume of application, there will be a slight delay in responding to emails.”